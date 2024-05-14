Why Putin seeks to dominate Africa
SummaryMoscow makes money and evades sanctions in a continent the US disdains.
Amid world-shaking crises in the Middle East, Europe and the Indo-Pacific, the news from Niger might seem unimportant. Yes, American troops are making an ignominious withdrawal as Russian forces sashay into the same Nigerien air base hosting U.S. personnel. And yes, until last July’s coup Niger was a poster child for American democracy efforts in Africa and the foundation for U.S. counterterrorism strategy in the region.