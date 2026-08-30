Why Singapore Airlines’ bet on Air India is worth the long haul

This perspective overlooks India’s trajectory as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, having already established itself as the third-largest domestic aviation sector globally. With a growing middle class, more aircraft being inducted, Indians taking to the air in a big way both domestically and internationally, and more big airports coming up, like in Noida and Navi Mumbai, which can handle multiple aircraft at the same time. Singapore Airlines, as a partner in Air India, is set to reap the financial benefits in the long run although there are bound to be air pockets as the flight progresses.