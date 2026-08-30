Why Singapore Airlines’ bet on Air India is worth the long haul

A member of the Singapore Parliament, Kenneth Tiong Boon Kiat, has opposed any future use of Temasek funds to support Air India through Singapore Airlines. The Singapore based carrier owns about 25% of Air India. Temasek Holdings, Singapore government’s multinational investment firm, is the largest shareholder in Singapore Airlines.
The MP’s opposition stems from Singapore Airlines's latest results, where FY25 net income fell over 57% to S$1.2 billion, weighed down by a S$945 million loss linked to its Air India stake, Singapore media reported.