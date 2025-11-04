Why socialism wins in New York

On the one hand, in a tightening race if enough Sliwa voters decided they had to vote for the independent Mr. Cuomo to prevent Mr. Mamdani from winning, the Democratic Party would be repudiated at the polls. Likely that would mean a new civil war with the Democratic Socialists of America. On the other hand, if Mr. Mamdani does win, it will signal his successful hijacking of New York’s Democratic Party by the DSA.