Why sodium is Mukesh Ambani’s big battery bet in the EV race

And this is just autos. At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government vowed to meet 50% of the country’s energy needs from non-fossil-fuel sources by 2030. To reach that goal, wind and solar power will also require storage. What’s more, those batteries will need to be carried to remote places. Unlike lithium-ion, which is a known fire hazard, sodium-ion cells can be discharged to zero volts — making them less likely to explode in transit. Faradion’s patent for this may give Reliance an advantage. Another of the Indian conglomerate’s recent battery deals, a $50 million investment in Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Ambri Inc., may have a similar aim of developing expertise for safe, economical storage of large-scale renewable power by using calcium and antimony electrodes.