Opinion
First take: Why this budget is largely a non-event, and why that’s good news
Vivek Kaul 5 min read 01 Feb 2024, 03:18 PM IST
SummaryThe interim budget turned out to be a rather tepid affair, telling us that the BJP government remains supremely confident about winning the next Lok Sabha election
“I’ll be back" is a dialogue that the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character says in the 1984 Hollywood blockbuster The Terminator. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government seemed to suggest the same through the interim budget presented today, that they are confident of winning the next Lok Sabha election, which is due in a couple of months. In other words: they’ll be back.
