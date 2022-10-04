Why UK Gilts, Indian bonds struggling to find takers — explained4 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 06:22 AM IST
A standoff over tax concessions is holding back the country’s outreach to global asset managers
The one-two punch of rising US interest rates and a strengthening dollar is making investors crave spicy yields. Markets were in turmoil last week when 10-year UK gilts struggled to find takers even at 4.5% — and only calmed down when the Bank of England stepped in as a buyer. However, it isn’t just British fare that’s getting passed up for being too bland. Look at a large emerging economy like India, which has tried for three years to get asset managers to commit to its $1 trillion government bond market. But they’re stalling. Why aren’t 7%-plus yields hot enough for them?