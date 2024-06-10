Why US inflation seems as relevant as India’s

In recent times, the Indian markets, both equities and bonds, have swayed to chatter on the formation of the next political leadership at the centre. That apart, for quite some time, the interest rate has been having a significant impact on our markets. For central banks to take action on the interest rate, inflation is the biggest variable. Let us look at the backdrop and scenario.

A lower interest rate is a positive for the equity market. Money becomes cheaper, and as more money flows a portion of the incremental money is invested in equity stocks. Corporations benefit as borrowing costs become cheaper, which translates to higher earnings per share.

In bonds, with lower interest rates, the price of old or existing bonds that carry a higher interest rate would move up. Globally, some central banks have embarked on a policy rate easing cycle, while most are waiting for inflation to ease to their target levels. For India, to state the obvious, the most important is the Reserve Bank’s rate decision. For RBI’s interest rate decisions, the important variables include inflation, GDP growth, and the currency level. The market is anticipating signals from RBI on the timing of its policy-rate easing.

However, currently, we stand at a juncture where the variables are not exerting a strong push either way. If inflation were too high, there would be a case for a rate hike. If inflation were within RBI’s target of 4%, there would be a strong case for a rate cut. Inflation was at 4.83% in April, much within RBI’s tolerance level of 6%. However, it is a matter of debate whether this is low enough to warrant a rate cut. In this backdrop, global developments become all the more relevant. If central banks globally are cutting interest rates, it becomes conducive for RBI to ease rates. If central banks stay put, it would add peer pressure on RBI to wait for stronger domestic signals to cut rates.

Among advanced economies, central banks in Switzerland, Sweden and Canada have initiated a policy rate easing cycle. The big block, the Eurozone, bit the bullet on 6 June; it eased its interest rates by 0.25%; the main refinancing operations rate was lowered to 4.25%. Among emerging economies, Chile has cut its interest rate by 4% since April 2023, and Brazil by 2.75%. Peru has reduced its interest rate by 1.75% and Columbia by 1%.

In this jigsaw, the US’s action becomes important, it being the bellwether economy and market. This is in terms of taking direction when the compass does not show clear signals.

This is what we mean by saying US variables have become as relevant as India’s. When a data print is issued in India, say consumer price index (CPI) inflation being higher or lower than in the previous month, the market reads it in terms of the impact on RBI’s interest rate decisions.

People gauge the impact of that data on RBI’s next rate review meeting, and how much that would move the needle. Similarly, when data prints come out in the USA, say CPI inflation, non-farm payroll, job additions, or GDP growth rate, people relate it in terms of the impact on the next review meeting of the US Federal Reserve.

The interest rate decision of the US Fed will influence RBI’s rate decision. To clarify, this is not to say RBI copies or follows the decisions of the US Fed. This is to say that when there is no compelling factor either way, the relevance of the move by the US becomes that much more relevant.

Apart from the next interest rate move from global central banks, there is an immediate impact on the markets. Recently in the US, yield levels on their treasury securities eased on clarification that a rate hike was not on the table, as well as with inflation data coming marginally lower, the GDP growth rate being revised downward, and job additions being lower than earlier.

Yield levels on India’s government securities eased on positive sentimental impact of easing in the US treasury yields. This being the case, market participants in India are watching for data announcements in the US along with our data, and US data are influencing our market sentiments.

The Indian market is currently expecting the US Fed to bite the bullet at its meeting on 18 September. Till then, people will watch for US data releases along with ours.

Joydeep Sen is a corporate trainer (financial markets) and author