Why US inflation seems as relevant as India’s

However, currently, we stand at a juncture where the variables are not exerting a strong push either way. If inflation were too high, there would be a case for a rate hike. If inflation were within RBI’s target of 4%, there would be a strong case for a rate cut. Inflation was at 4.83% in April, much within RBI’s tolerance level of 6%. However, it is a matter of debate whether this is low enough to warrant a rate cut. In this backdrop, global developments become all the more relevant. If central banks globally are cutting interest rates, it becomes conducive for RBI to ease rates. If central banks stay put, it would add peer pressure on RBI to wait for stronger domestic signals to cut rates.