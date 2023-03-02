Widen out consumption to avert an income trap
- Weakened consumer spending points to an uneven economic recovery that could lead India into a middle-income trap before 2047 unless we enable a broad-based consumption boom
A real estate project in the suburbs of India’s capital made news some days ago for the rush it drew from would-be buyers even though the condominiums on offer were priced starting at close to a million dollars. All units on sale were said to have been snapped up. For an economy in recovery mode after a horrid pandemic, such an occurrence does arouse wonder, even if asset indices clearly show it left the rich richer. It is also in sync with the optimism we draw from other indicators that mark India as a bright spot, with our output expanding at the fastest clip among all big economies. Cut to Tuesday, however, and our national income data for the last three months of 2022 has stirred concern over a consumer cool-off as covid-pent-up demand slackens. While near-7% headline growth in 2022-23 looks within range, private consumption weakened. Year-on-year, it grew just 2.1% during the quarter ended 31 December 2022. This was on a base enlarged by post-Delta-wave relief, as the festive season of 2021 had recorded a spurt of 8.8%, but still a let-down—a likely reflection of how uneven our revival has been. This is a worry. It could impact our ability to catch up with the developed world.