A real estate project in the suburbs of India’s capital made news some days ago for the rush it drew from would-be buyers even though the condominiums on offer were priced starting at close to a million dollars. All units on sale were said to have been snapped up. For an economy in recovery mode after a horrid pandemic, such an occurrence does arouse wonder, even if asset indices clearly show it left the rich richer. It is also in sync with the optimism we draw from other indicators that mark India as a bright spot, with our output expanding at the fastest clip among all big economies. Cut to Tuesday, however, and our national income data for the last three months of 2022 has stirred concern over a consumer cool-off as covid-pent-up demand slackens. While near-7% headline growth in 2022-23 looks within range, private consumption weakened. Year-on-year, it grew just 2.1% during the quarter ended 31 December 2022. This was on a base enlarged by post-Delta-wave relief, as the festive season of 2021 had recorded a spurt of 8.8%, but still a let-down—a likely reflection of how uneven our revival has been. This is a worry. It could impact our ability to catch up with the developed world.

What is loosely described as a K-shaped recovery, with one class better off and ready for a roaring release from anxiety while most homes are worse off and hard up, might be an over-simplification, but it is not terribly off-the-mark. It has a bearing on private consumption, which makes up over 60% of GDP. And what’s happening with our middle and aspiring classes is especially pertinent, given the outsized role of these groups in driving sales. According to a PRICE survey, middle-income households (those with income of ₹5 lakh to ₹30 lakh) and aspiring homes ( ₹1.25 lakh to ₹5 lakh) notched up 48% and 32% of all expenditure in 2020-21, respectively; destitutes (under ₹1.25 lakh) accounted for 3% and the rich (above ₹30 lakh), 17%, which is disproportionate, but still just 17%. Clearly, any upward financial skew that leaves out the buzzy bulk of Indian buyers would go against the prospects of a general consumer boom. And that’s what we must watch out for. Without broad emergence, private capital may find fewer bounties in the ‘India story’ to chase. Post-covid data is being parsed closely for signs of financial scarring, and now that recessed demand has mostly uncoiled, the retail-offtake scenario across several categories looks subdued—reflecting hard times. India’s covid- relief measures were aimed largely at credit-takers and the poor, with others left to fend for themselves, while tax relief in 2023-24 for tax-paying but modestly-earning households looks unlikely to suffice as a purse-loosener.

Sustained for years at a stretch, inequitable expansion would put our economy at risk of slipping into a middle-income trap, one that would make high-income status an elusive goal even a quarter century hence. Too many of us left behind would mean too many fail to reach highly productive jobs, capping our income per head well below the country’s ‘Amrit Kaal’ aim. A relatively equitable emergence—of the sort that keeps bazaars abuzz across all strata—is the only sure way to escape this trap. And for this, human resources need development at much larger scale and expense than seen so far. Public health and education provisions languish at low levels, we have large numbers jobless in a workforce that’s too small, and a top-end boom alone won’t help. We must widen out consumption.