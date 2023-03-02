Widen out consumption to avert an income trap

What is loosely described as a K-shaped recovery, with one class better off and ready for a roaring release from anxiety while most homes are worse off and hard up, might be an over-simplification, but it is not terribly off-the-mark. It has a bearing on private consumption, which makes up over 60% of GDP. And what’s happening with our middle and aspiring classes is especially pertinent, given the outsized role of these groups in driving sales. According to a PRICE survey, middle-income households (those with income of ₹5 lakh to ₹30 lakh) and aspiring homes ( ₹1.25 lakh to ₹5 lakh) notched up 48% and 32% of all expenditure in 2020-21, respectively; destitutes (under ₹1.25 lakh) accounted for 3% and the rich (above ₹30 lakh), 17%, which is disproportionate, but still just 17%. Clearly, any upward financial skew that leaves out the buzzy bulk of Indian buyers would go against the prospects of a general consumer boom. And that’s what we must watch out for. Without broad emergence, private capital may find fewer bounties in the ‘India story’ to chase. Post-covid data is being parsed closely for signs of financial scarring, and now that recessed demand has mostly uncoiled, the retail-offtake scenario across several categories looks subdued—reflecting hard times. India’s covid- relief measures were aimed largely at credit-takers and the poor, with others left to fend for themselves, while tax relief in 2023-24 for tax-paying but modestly-earning households looks unlikely to suffice as a purse-loosener.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}