Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Friday that it intends to sell its major assets to Netflix. If the $72 billion cash-and-stocks transaction goes through, Netflix will gain control of Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, HBO Max, and more.
Will the Netflix-Warner Bros. merger go through? It depends on how you define market share.
SummaryNetflix’s bid for Warner Bros Discovery will challenge existing antitrust standards, John M. Yun writes in a guest commentary.
Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Friday that it intends to sell its major assets to Netflix. If the $72 billion cash-and-stocks transaction goes through, Netflix will gain control of Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, HBO Max, and more.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More