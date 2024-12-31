Will the second Trump boom go bust?

Germany slipped into a recession in 2023 and may do so again this year, partly owing to the gradual rollback of the market-oriented labor reforms it implemented in the early 2000s. Notably, these reforms made Germany more resilient than the rest of Europe during the 2008-09 global financial crisis. After the recent collapse of Germany’s ruling “traffic light" coalition, Chancellor Olaf Scholz will probably be forced to call an election in the first half of 2025, potentially setting the stage for a rightward shift similar to the one in the US.