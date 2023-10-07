Will the World Bank choose climate change over poverty?
SummaryA new G-20 report calls for raising $3 trillion and spending only a fraction of it to help the poor.
Well-off nations seem to have forgotten that while they’re no longer plagued by poverty-related ills such as hunger and illiteracy, most people in the world still are. Increasingly, the Biden administration and leaders of other high-income countries are putting climate policy ahead of these core development issues. When the World Bank and International Monetary Fund hold their annual meeting next week, an unholy alliance of green activists and climate-anxious politicians will push them to devote a plethora of new resources to climate change.