Will the World Bank choose climate change over poverty?

Yet a new Group of 20 report urges the World Bank and other development organizations to push for an additional $3 trillion annual spending and direct most of it to climate policy. Almost as an afterthought, it suggests that a fraction of the money should go to everything else, such as schooling, health and food. It’s unlikely the world will raise anywhere close to $3 trillion. Unfortunately, experience indicates that much of what does get raised will go toward climate. Development funding is already being raided for climate spending.