Will Trump use force to stop Iran’s nuclear development?
SummaryKhamenei refuses to capitulate to U.S. threats. The time for diplomatic engagement may be over.
President Trump announced Monday that Iran had agreed to begin direct nuclear negotiations with the U.S. on April 12. “If they don’t make a deal," Mr. Trump said last month, “there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before." Soon after the president’s Monday remarks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied his claims, saying instead that “indirect high-level talks" would take place in Oman. “It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America’s court," Mr. Araghchi added, suggesting that U.S. concessions needed to be forthcoming.