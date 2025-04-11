Will Trump use force to stop Iran’s nuclear development?

Many Americans fail to understand that for Mr. Khamenei, getting bombed is preferable to giving up the bomb. The supreme leader knows that conceding Iran’s atomic program would anger his core supporters, particularly among the Islamic Revolutionary Guards. The sight of a 85-year-old man—known for decades for his willingness to cripple or kill his opponents—going wobbly in the face of Trumpian threats could provoke his constituents to take to the streets. The mullahs also understand that most Iranians despise them, and an internal insurrection could be around the corner if they are perceived as weak.