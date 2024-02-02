You Don’t Have to Be a Jerk to Succeed

Take one of the most celebrated shows of the moment: “Succession," which just won the Emmy for best television drama for the third year in a row. In the series, everyone is a jerk to everyone else all of the time. Logan Roy has built a vast empire on the basis of ruthlessness, coupled with a sprinkling of sadism. In vying for his favor, his four children go to greater and greater heights to prove their toughness, an endeavor in which they succeed just enough to destroy their personal relationships.

“Succession" seems to suggest that this is just what the world of the rich and powerful is like: If you want to have any chance of joining it, you better be like the Roys.

The entertainment industry’s fascination with the benefits of being a jerk started much earlier. In the long-running TV series “House," the titular character is a troubled and selfish physician, but he rescues many patients due to his refusal to listen to his co-workers. In the film “The Devil Wears Prada," the formidable Miranda Priestly rises to the top of the fashion world because of her unreasonable demands and constant belittling of her inferiors. And in an endless series of movies about finance, from “American Psycho" to “The Wolf of Wall Street," egotism and narcissistic personality disorder are practically depicted as the precondition for personal success.

The conviction that bad behavior helps you get ahead is also shared by many people off-screen. Donald Trump has made a core part of his political brand the idea that every interaction has a clear winner and loser, and many Americans obviously continue to admire his pugilistic, domineering style. But nowhere does the conviction that ruthlessly putting yourself above everyone else is the best guide to worldly success seem to enjoy more currency than among a certain kind of ambitious businessman.

Everyone who has ever worked in an office knows the type: The go-getter who is desperate to rise through the ranks and is perfectly willing to act like a complete jerk to do so. He—and, yes, it usually is a he—constantly talks up his own accomplishments. He belittles his colleagues. Perhaps he even refuses certain tasks that are assigned to him because he considers them to be below his true level of talent or seniority or qualification.

The office jerk’s core assumption—whether conscious or unconscious—is very simple: A lot of powerful people are jerks. I want to be powerful. So I should act like a jerk. But is the assumption that being a jerk will make you successful actually true?

There’s some reason to think that it may be. Psychologists have found that people who are high in the psychological trait of “disagreeableness" are more likely to enjoy success in certain fields, especially those with a heavy emphasis on creativity. Samuel Hunter of Pennsylvania State University and Lily Cushenbery of Stony Brook University, for example, asked 200 college students to come up with ideas for an online marketing campaign and then work together to select the best ideas. In a 2014 study, they found that the ideas of highly disagreeable students—that is, of people who tend to behave in ways that are “more argumentative, egotistical, aggressive, headstrong and hostile"—were more likely to be selected.

It makes intuitive sense that jerks may enjoy certain advantages in creative fields. When everyone is wrong about something, it takes a willingness to make yourself unpopular to point out that the emperor has no clothes. And the people who are willing to make themselves unpopular are often uninterested in the feelings or interests of others in other contexts as well. So it’s little wonder that some famous disrupters—like Travis Kalanick (the founder of Uber) and Mark Baum (one of the investors who bet against subprime mortgages in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis)—were infamous for being pushy, strong-willed, supercilious people.

But it is important not to jump to conclusions from a few salient examples. As it turns out, other research suggests that, in most contexts, being disagreeable does not help you to get ahead—and may even be a serious disadvantage.

To rigorously answer the question of whether being a jerk makes people more successful, Cameron Anderson, a professor of organizational behavior at the University of California at Berkeley, decided to run an elaborate test. He measured the personalities of 457 college students and then followed their career trajectory over a period of 14 years. What he found was surprising: Contrary to expectations, disagreeable people were no more successful in pursuing power in the workplace than their more agreeable colleagues.

As Anderson and three of his colleagues explain in a 2020 paper in the journal PNAS, disagreeable people did have one apparent advantage: “Disagreeable individuals were intimidating, which would have elevated their power." But the advantage derived from their domineering behavior was offset by a concomitant disadvantage: “They also had poorer interpersonal relationships at work" and this offset “any possible power advantage their behavior might have provided."

Anderson’s takeaway was unequivocal: “No matter the individual or the context, disagreeableness did not give people an advantage in the competition for power—even in more cutthroat, ‘dog-eat-dog’ organizational cultures."

This makes sense. For every genuinely brilliant artist or investor who is rightly convinced that they have superior insight to all of their colleagues or competitors, there are likely to be dozens or hundreds of people in more ordinary walks of life who simply have an inflated sense of self. And though a healthy modicum of self-confidence can certainly be helpful in life or in business, nobody wants to be surrounded by egotists with a completely inflated sense of their brilliance. Sometimes, braggadocio may help you get promoted; more often, it will make people do what they can to avoid having to be around you.

And yet, it certainly feels as though the people in charge are more likely to act like jerks. Is that simply an illusion, bred by jealousy, or perhaps a natural inclination to be annoyed by our bosses’ demands?

The answer may be rather simple: Having power seems to inspire people to engage in selfish behavior. As Dean C. Ludwig of Lourdes University and Clinton O. Longenecker of the University of Toledo showed in a classic study in the Journal of Business Ethics in 1993, successful leaders don’t seem to act like jerks because they are especially immoral or face especially stiff competition. On the contrary, success provides them with privileged access to people and to information; gives them “unrestrained control of organizational resources"; and inflates their sense of invincibility. Their behavior, in other words, is a “by-product of success."

In short, powerful people do often act like jerks. But this is because being powerful can turn you into a jerk, not because being a jerk will make you more powerful.

This conclusion may feel countercultural. But even the shows and movies that seem to celebrate jerks contain the same lesson. After all, Dr. House repeatedly gets into serious professional trouble for his inability to get along with his colleagues. The protagonist of the “Wolf of Wall Street" lands in jail. Even the cast of “Succession" stumble from failure to failure, in both their professional and their personal lives. They are the quintessential anti-heroes: Despite all of their wealth and power, they are a model for how not to lead one’s life.

Powerful people can get away with being jerks much more easily. But it does not follow that being a jerk will help to make you powerful. And when you forget this lesson, you are not only making the life of your co-workers miserable but possibly sabotaging your own well-being.

Yascha Mounk is a professor of international affairs at Johns Hopkins University. His most recent book is “The Identity Trap: A Story of Ideas and Power in Our Time."