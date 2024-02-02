You Don’t Have to Be a Jerk to Succeed

This makes sense. For every genuinely brilliant artist or investor who is rightly convinced that they have superior insight to all of their colleagues or competitors, there are likely to be dozens or hundreds of people in more ordinary walks of life who simply have an inflated sense of self. And though a healthy modicum of self-confidence can certainly be helpful in life or in business, nobody wants to be surrounded by egotists with a completely inflated sense of their brilliance. Sometimes, braggadocio may help you get promoted; more often, it will make people do what they can to avoid having to be around you.