Your old fridge Is Vladimir Putin's friend! Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 12:01 PM IST
Incentives like negative electricity rates and subsidies for energy efficient appliances can help Europe store up gas for the winter
Negative oil prices were one of the craziest moments ever in the energy market. At one point in April 2020, a seller paid a buyer $40 for a barrel of West Texas Intermediate. We’re going to need another crazy moment if Europe is going to make it through the winter. How about this: Pay consumers not to consume electricity.