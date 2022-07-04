Your old fridge Is Vladimir Putin’s friend!

That involves consumers, mostly large companies, reducing or shifting their energy usage during peak periods in response to time-based rates or other financial incentives. The typical demand response measure is cheaper energy prices during low-demand periods — say, at night or weekends. But what I hear out of Brussels is an extreme form: Paying some companies to slow down their plants significantly, or even halt them, so they don’t consume electricity, and therefore help to keep the lights on for everyone else.