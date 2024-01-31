Zeenat Aman, Amitabh Bachchan show India needs to revise its working age norms
SummaryBollywood makes the trend more noticeable, but we see the same in government for instance: After retiring from the IAS, bureaucrats take up positions on corporate boards, get appointed by government in regulators and on committees that shape critical policy.
Elderly actors such as Zeenat Aman and Sharmila Tagore, it has been reported, are signing lucrative endorsement deals. Zeenat Aman has been signed up by cosmetics and beauty company Forest Essentials, Oppo phones, and fintech platform Cred. Neetu Kapoor has closed deals with Mankind Pharma's petcare brand and PepsiCo's Lay's chips. Neena Gupta is endorsing electric vehicle Eblu Feo and P Mark edible oil. We saw the same a while ago with yester-year Bollywood hero Amitabh Bachchan.