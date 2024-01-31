Technological advancements such as use of digital and AI tools and solutions are making people – at all ages – more productive and efficient, and changing the way we work, which is especially helpful for the elderly. Computers and AI tools can take over time-consuming tasks such as travel arrangements, writing letters, making presentations, freeing up minds pace and time for performing less laborious work, which works particularly to the advantage of the elderly who may want shorter workdays. These technologies can make even those laborious jobs done by low-skill workers, not just white-collar jobs, more productive. All of which allows for prolonged work lives even for the low-skill elderly.