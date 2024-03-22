Zomato’s ‘pure veg’ spin is a genius idea, nevermind the veg-shaming

Remember Keziah, the fruitarian, in the Hugh Grant-Julia Roberts blockbuster Notting Hill? In one of the film’s iconic sequences, Grant asks what exactly fruitarians are. He’s told: “We believe that fruits and vegetables have feelings, so we think cooking is cruel. We only eat things that have already fallen off a tree or bush—that are, in fact, dead already." Grant, who plays William, a bookstore owner, asks about carrots on the table. “Have been murdered, yes," says Keziah (Emma Bernard). “Poor carrots. How beastly!" replies Grant.