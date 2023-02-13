OPEN APP
10 big highlights from Aero India Show in Bengaluru

10 Photos . Updated: 13 Feb 2023, 11:36 AM IST Livemint

The 14th edition of Aero India begins today at the... more

Aero India is the largest aerospace and defence exhibition. (ANI)
1/10Aero India is the largest aerospace and defence exhibition. (ANI)
This year's Aero India is show is touted to be the biggest ever in terms of exhibits, presence of large contingent of the foreign defence industry, number of CEOs attending and large number of displays  (Sashidhar Byrappa)
2/10This year's Aero India is show is touted to be the biggest ever in terms of exhibits, presence of large contingent of the foreign defence industry, number of CEOs attending and large number of displays  (Sashidhar Byrappa)
The theme of Aero India 2023 is  'The runway to a billion opportunities'  (PTI)
3/10The theme of Aero India 2023 is  'The runway to a billion opportunities'  (PTI)
Approximately 251 agreements, estimated to attract investments worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75,000 crore, are expected to be signed between Indian and foreign defence companies (PTI)
4/10Approximately 251 agreements, estimated to attract investments worth 75,000 crore, are expected to be signed between Indian and foreign defence companies (PTI)
Full scale model of supersonic trainer aircraft HLFT-42 will be showcased by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (ANI)
5/10Full scale model of supersonic trainer aircraft HLFT-42 will be showcased by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (ANI)
Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will be the highlight of the show at Aero India 2023. (AP)
6/10Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will be the highlight of the show at Aero India 2023. (AP)
5th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, LCA Mark 2 & naval Twin Engine Deck will be displayed at the India pavilion in Aero India (ANI)
7/105th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, LCA Mark 2 & naval Twin Engine Deck will be displayed at the India pavilion in Aero India (ANI)
Made in India Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand will be inaugurated by PM Modi. Senior military officers will also fly the chopper at the event this year. (ANI)
8/10Made in India Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand will be inaugurated by PM Modi. Senior military officers will also fly the chopper at the event this year. (ANI)
Air-launched versions of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and BrahMos NG missile will be showcased by BrahMos Aerospace.
10/10Air-launched versions of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and BrahMos NG missile will be showcased by BrahMos Aerospace.
