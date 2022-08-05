10 big RBI decisions: From higher loan rates to policy stance | In pics 10 Photos . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 08:10 PM IST Livemint The Reserve Bank of India assessed the macroeconom... moreThe Reserve Bank of India assessed the macroeconomic situation through its monetary policy committee meeting held from 3 August to 5 August 1/10The Reserve Bank of India increased the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent with immediate effect (AFP) 2/10All members of the MPC – Dr. Shashanka Bhide, Dr. Ashima Goyal, Prof. Jayanth R. Varma, Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra and Shri Shaktikanta Das – unanimously voted to increase the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent. (PTI) 3/10The real GDP growth projection for 2022-23 is retained at 7.2%. In 2023-24 the GDP is expected to grow by 6.7%. (Hindustan Times) 4/10Inflation forecast for the year were retained at 6.7-per cent for 2022-23. For they are at 7.1 %, for Q3 at 6.4%, for Q4 is at 5.8%. Governor claimed, ‘looks like inflation is peaked , still inflation remain at uncomfortable stage.’ 5/10The Reserve Bank of India said in the MPC meeting that it will try to maintain the stability of rupee. The rupee is devalued by 4.7 per cent against the US dollar in fiscal year 2022 till August 4. (Bloomberg) 6/10Investment activity is expected to get support from the government’s capex push, improving bank credit and rising capacity utilization. (Danny Cyril D Cruze) 7/10India will be impacted by what’s happening globally, says Shaktikanta Das (Sayantani Biswas) 8/10RBI proposes to enable standalone primary dealers to offer all forex market-making facilities. They can offer all forex market-making facilities as permitted for Category-1 authorised dealers. (PTI) 9/10FDI inflows improved to USD 13.6 billion in Q1 this fiscal, against USD 11.6 billion in corresponding period last year (Ravi Prakash Kumar) 10/10Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) will be facilitated to accept cross-border inward bill payments. This will enable non resident Indian i.e. Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to undertake bill payments for utility, education and other such payments on behalf of their families in India. This measure will greatly benefit the senior citizens in particular. (Meghna Sen)