10 gadgets under ₹1,500 you can gift this Christmas 10 Photos . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 01:33 PM IST Livemint Looking for Christmas gift ideas? We have curated a list of tech devices under ₹1,500 that you can gift your loved ones this Holiday season 1/10Custom LED Neon Signs is ideal for home decor. Buyers can create their own uniquely styled atmosphere with these custom LED Neon lights. It can be purchased at ₹777 on Amazon. 2/10Sonata Gold Smart Band comes with a sweatproof design and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It can be purchased at ₹999. 3/10Xergy 10 cm 3D Rechargeable Moon Lamp comes with touch enabled brightness adjustment feature and houses a 400mAh battery. It is up for purchase at ₹799 on Amazon. 4/10One94Store Motion Sensor Light comes with USB charging and houses a built-in 400mAh lithium rechargeable battery. It can be purchased at ₹331. 5/10Portronics POR 343 charging station features 6 USB ports with 8A output and is priced at ₹559. 6/10Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker comes with a supporting carry handle and is claimed to deliver a playback time of up to 10 hours. It is priced at ₹549. 7/10SHINETOY Light Toys for Kids consists of 3 projection disk and a total of 24 animated patterns- Space, Animals & Foods. 8/10Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless earphone offers a battery life of up to 40 hours and comes with IPX7 rating. It is available at ₹1,399 online. 9/10Bluetooth Light Bulb with Speaker: Get your party started with this Bluetooth enabled LED light that also works as a speaker. It is priced at ₹399. 10/10MOROFY Unisex-Adult Stainless Steel Magnetic Strap is suitable for Apple Watch Series 7, 6 and SE. It carries a price tag of ₹599.