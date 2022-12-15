Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
10 gadgets under 1,500 you can gift this Christmas

10 Photos . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 01:33 PM IST Livemint

  • Looking for Christmas gift ideas? We have curated a list of tech devices under 1,500 that you can gift your loved ones this Holiday season

1/10Custom LED Neon Signs is ideal for home decor. Buyers can create their own uniquely styled atmosphere with these custom LED Neon lights. It can be purchased at 777 on Amazon.
2/10Sonata Gold Smart Band comes with a sweatproof design and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It can be purchased at 999.
3/10Xergy 10 cm 3D Rechargeable Moon Lamp comes with touch enabled brightness adjustment feature and houses a 400mAh battery. It is up for purchase at 799 on Amazon.
4/10One94Store Motion Sensor Light comes with USB charging and houses a built-in 400mAh lithium rechargeable battery. It can be purchased at 331.
5/10Portronics POR 343 charging station  features 6 USB ports with 8A output  and is priced at 559.
6/10Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker comes with a supporting carry handle and is claimed to deliver a playback time of up to 10 hours. It is priced at 549. 
7/10SHINETOY Light Toys for Kids consists of 3 projection disk and a total of 24 animated patterns- Space, Animals & Foods.
8/10Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless earphone offers a battery life of up to 40 hours and comes with IPX7 rating. It is available at 1,399 online.
9/10Bluetooth Light Bulb with Speaker: Get your party started with this Bluetooth enabled LED light that also works as a speaker. It is priced at 399. 
10/10MOROFY Unisex-Adult Stainless Steel Magnetic Strap is suitable for Apple Watch Series 7, 6 and SE. It carries a price tag of 599.