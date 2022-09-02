10 Indian-origin CEOs leading some of the world's top companies | In pics

10 Photos . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 12:47 PM IST

Indians are leading the businesses across the world. Here is a list of 10 such Indian-origin CEOs who run a few of the most powerful companies in the world

1/10Laxman Narasimhan was raised in Pune, India. He is a mechanical engineer from Savitribai Phule University, an MA in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute, and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He will be the next CEO of Starbucks.

2/10Born in Hyderabad, Shantanu Narayen studied at Osmania University, after which he went to Bowling Green State University and the University of California. Shantanu Narayen served as Adobe Inc.'s President and Chief Operating Officer, after which he was appointed as the CEO in December 2007.

3/10Nikesh Arora an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, BHU, Nikesh Arora pursued further education from Boston College and Northeastern University. Nikesh Arora was appointed as the CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks on June 2018.

4/10An alumnus of IIT Kanpur, Arvind Krishna went to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for further studies. He was appointed as the CEO of IBM in April 2020, while he was further appointed as the Chairman in January 2021.

5/10Leena Nair is another of the latest Indian-origin CEOs to have made her mark felt when she was appointed as the first woman and youngest CEO of Chanel this year in December. An alumnus of the XLRI- Xavier School of Management and Walchand College of Engineering, Leena Nair was previously the Chief Human Resource Officer of Unilever.

6/10One of the latest additions to the list, Parag Agrawal, is an IIT Bombay graduate who went to study at Stanford University. Parag Agrawal was appointed as the Twitter CEO in November this year when its founder Jack Dorsey stepped down from the position.

7/10Sundar Pichai's name shines in a class of its own every time there is mention of Indian-origin CEOs leading global companies. An IIT Kharagpur graduate, he rose to the position of the CEO of Google in 2015 and was eventually appointed the CEO of Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, in December 2019.

8/10Another big name in Silicon Valley is Satya Nadella, who completed his undergraduate from the Manipal University of Technology and went on to study at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the University of Chicago. Satya Nadella was added to the list of influential Indian-origin CEOs when he became the Executive Chairman and CEO of Microsoft in 2014.

9/10Born in Mumbai, Amrapali Gan is an alumnus of California State University. She was appointed as the CEO of Only Fans in December 2021 and succeeded founder Tim Stokely in the position.