10 photos that captured Donald Trump assassination attempt during campaign event in Butler a year ago | Check pics

The photo gallery documents the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump on 13 July 2024 at a Pennsylvania campaign in Butler, when he was running for the US Presidential race.

1/10Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is escorted to a motorcade following an attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in Butler on July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

2/10Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents after an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in Butler on July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

3/10Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in Butler on July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

4/10Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in Butler on July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

5/10Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in Butler on July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

6/10Law enforcement officers work at the campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump that is shown empty and littered with debris, July 13, 2024, in Pennsylvania's Butler. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

7/10In this image released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Wesley Routh, a man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, Sept. 15, 2024. (Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

8/10A statue depicting the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, sits alongside the Resolute Desk as Trump signs legislation relating to household consumer energy policies in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 9, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

9/10Members of the crowd react as U.S. Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in Butler on July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)