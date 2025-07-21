20 killed, 171 injured: 10 photos capture aftermath of Bangladesh's Air Force jet F-7 BGI crash in Dhaka

10 Photos . Updated: 21 Jul 2025, 10:49 PM IST

The Air Force training aircraft crashed into a college and school campus in Dhaka on Monday afternoon, killing 20 people, including the pilot of the aircraft. Here are some tragic images after the incident.

1/10Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka on 21 July. On Monday, a Bangladesh Air Force training fighter jet crashed into a school building in Dhaka after takeoff and in the incident, atleast 20 people were killed. (AP)

2/10An ambulance passes near the spot after an air force training aircraft crashed into Milestone College campus in Dhaka. This F-7 BGI aircraft crash is one of the deadliest aviation accidents in Bangladesh's history. (REUTERS)

3/10Security and relief personnel carry an injured victim to an ambulance during a search and rescue operation in Dhaka. The training fighter jet was manufactured in China and it crashed into the two-storey building of Milestone School and College at Diabari in Dhaka's Uttara area. (AFP)

4/10Police officials and firemen work at the site after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus shortly after takeoff in Dhaka. In the incident, Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam was killed along with 20 people. Reports say 171 people have been injured and are being treated. (AP)

5/10Shahbul, father of a missing girl student, cries in Dhaka. Bangladesh's ISPR said despite pilot's efforts, the aircraft tragically crashed into the two-storey building of the school. (AP)

6/10Bangladesh's fire service and security personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after an Air Force training jet crashed into a school in Dhaka. The F-7 BGI took off from the Bangladesh Air Force Base AK Khandaker in Kurmitola at 1.06 pm as part of a regular training. The aircraft crashed due to a mechanical fault. (AFP)

7/10A volunteer blood donor holding a placard as he wants to donate AB(+) to the victims if needed, in front of a hospital in Dhaka. Following the incident, the chief of army staff and senior military officers rushed to the crash site and continued their rescue operations. (REUTERS)

8/10People crowd a street as fire fighting trucks remain on standby outside a school where an Air Force training jet crashed in Dhaka. To determine the cause of the accident, a high-level investigation committee has been formed by the Bangladesh Air Force. (AFP)

9/10Sabuja Begum, 40, a victim, receives treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka. The government said that injured people, mostly students, were being treated at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka Medical College Hospital, and the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS). (REUTERS)