20 photos capture deadly Texas floods; 51 people killed, 27 girls missing, several houses damaged, car submerged

20 Photos . Updated: 06 Jul 2025, 03:55 PM IST

In the Saturday flash floods in central Texas, vast landscapes were damaged, killing 51 people and destroying hundreds of houses. Kerr County was worst affected, say reports.

1/20Houses and cars are partially submerged in flood waters in an aerial view near Kerrville, Texas, U.S. July 4, 2025. The flooding in Kerr County killed at least 43 people, including 15 children, and at least eight people died in nearby counties. (U.S. Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS. )

2/20A drone view shows the swollen San Gabriel river, in Georgetown, Texas, U.S. July 5, 2025. (Adam Grumbo via REUTERS)

3/20A drone view of a house swept down the road following torrential rains that unleashed flash floods along the Guadalupe River in San Angelo, Texas, U.S., June 4, 2025, (Patrick Keely via REUTERS)

4/20The destructive, fast-moving waters rose 26 feet (8 meters) on the Guadalupe River in just 45 minutes before daybreak Friday, washing away homes and vehicles.. A drone view of a house swept down the road following torrential rains that unleashed flash floods along the Concho River in San Angelo, Texas, U.S., June 4, 2025. (Patrick Keely via REUTERS)

5/20The weekend forecast had called for rain, with a flood watch upgraded to a warning overnight Friday for at least 30,000 people.. A drone view shows the swollen San Gabriel river, in Georgetown, Texas, U.S. July 5, 2025. (Adam Grumbo via REUTERS)

6/20Damaged trees and debris lay on the bank Guadalupe River on July 5, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Getty Images via AFP)

7/20Two women survey the damage caused by flash flooding on the bank Guadalupe River on July 5, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

8/20A large truck is impaled onto a tree after flash flooding on the bank Guadalupe River on July 5, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

9/20Clean up crews clear debris from a bridge that spans over the Guadalupe River on July 5, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

10/20Texas Game Wardens and local law enforcement carry the body of a flood victim from the banks of the Guadalupe River during recovery operations on July 5, 2025 near Hunt, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

11/20A drone view shows flooded houses, following torrential rains that unleashed flash floods along the Guadalupe River in San Angelo, Texas, U.S., June 4, 2025. (Patrick Keely via REUTERS)

12/20Authorities still have not said how many people were missing beyond the children from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along a river in Kerr County where most of the dead were recovered. (Patrick Keely via REUTERS)

13/20A helicopter flies over the Guadalupe River on July 5, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

14/20A clean up crew worker takes a break after clearing tree debris that was lodged into the side of a building next to the Guadalupe River on July 5, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

15/20Debris sits in the Guadalupe River after flash flooding damaged nearby buildings on July 5, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

16/20People climb over a large tree that was uprooted by flash flooding in Louise Hays Park next to the Guadalupe River on July 5, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

17/20A large truck is impaled onto a tree after flash flooding on the bank Guadalupe River on July 5, 2025 in Center Point, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

18/20Onlookers point out damaged trees and debris after flash flooding in Louise Hays Park next to the Guadalupe River on July 5, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)

19/20Kerrville resident Herb Betts observes flood damage along the banks of the Guadalupe River near Ingram Warrior Stadium on July 5, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. (Getty Images via AFP)