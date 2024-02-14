20 Stunning Photos: PM Modi Unveils BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi 20 Photos . Updated: 14 Feb 2024, 05:15 PM IST Livemint History unfolds today as PM Modi inaugurates Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir. This architectural marvel strengthens interfaith dialogue and marks a significant step for the UAE's diverse Hindu community. 1/20Construction workers at the site of the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. The temple was made from pink Rajasthan sandstone and white Italian marble stone, carved in India and transported to Dubai to be assembled. Photographer: Natalie Naccache/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) 2/20Stone relief carvings on the exterior of the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. The temple was made from pink Rajasthan sandstone and white Italian marble stone, carved in India and transported to Dubai to be assembled. Photographer: Natalie Naccache/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) 3/20An ornate carved stone ceiling inside the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. The temple was made from pink Rajasthan sandstone and white Italian marble stone, carved in India and transported to Dubai to be assembled. Photographer: Natalie Naccache/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) 4/20Abu Dhabi: A file image of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, with others at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, in Abu Dhabi. Prime Minister Modi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning Tuesday, where he will inaugurate a grand BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_12_2024_000292B) (PTI) 5/20Abu Dhabi: A file image of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, with others at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, in Abu Dhabi. Prime Minister Modi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning Tuesday, where he will inaugurate a grand BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_12_2024_000291A) (PTI) 6/20Abu Dhabi: Devotees offer prayers at BAPS Hindu Mandir, in Abu Dhabi. Prime Minister Modi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning Tuesday, where he will inaugurate a grand BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_12_2024_000293B) (PTI) 7/20Abu Dhabi: The first traditional Hindu stone temple in the UAE, the BAPS Hindu Mandir, opens its doors in Abu Dhabi on February 14th. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_07_2024_000014B) (PTI) 8/20A Hindu monk explains the meaning behind the carvings to an Emirati visitor during a tour ahead of the official opening of the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky (REUTERS) 9/20Hindu monks walk down the stairs of the first stone-built Hindu temple in Abu Mureikha, 40 kms, 25 miles, northeast of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. The soon-to-open BAPS Hindu Mandir signals just how far the United Arab Emirates has come in acknowledging the different faiths of its expatriate community, long dominated by Indians who power life across its construction sites and boardrooms. (AP/PTI Photo)(AP02_12_2024_000266A) (AP) 10/20Hindu monk, Swami Akshaymunidas, one of the main designers of the temple, poses for a photo under the dome of the first stone-built Hindu temple in Abu Mureikha, 40 kms, 25 miles, northeast of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. The soon-to-open BAPS Hindu Mandir signals just how far the United Arab Emirates has come in acknowledging the different faiths of its expatriate community, long dominated by Indians who power life across its construction sites and boardrooms. (AP/PTI Photo)(AP02_12_2024_000269A) (AP) 11/20Abu Dhabi: Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, arrives at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi marking the beginning of the Festival of Harmony. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_07_2024_000062B) (PTI) 12/20A worker does the final touches on a marble pillar of the first stone-built Hindu temple in Abu Mureikha, 40 kms, 25 miles, northeast of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. The soon-to-open BAPS Hindu Mandir signals just how far the United Arab Emirates has come in acknowledging the different faiths of its expatriate community, long dominated by Indians who power life across its construction sites and boardrooms. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) (AP) 13/20Hindu monks climb the stairs at the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky (REUTERS) 14/20The BAPS Hindu Mandir temple stands in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky (REUTERS) 15/20Hindu monk Brahmavihari Swami stands with another monk at the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky (REUTERS) 16/20Hindu monk Brahmavihari Swami poses for a portrait at the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky (REUTERS) 17/20Monks and visitors in traditional Emirati clothes walk at the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky (REUTERS) 18/20People walk at the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky (REUTERS) 19/20livHindu monk Brahmavihari Swami looks at marble carvings inside the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky (REUTERS) 20/20 Monks walk at the BAPS Hindu Mandir temple, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky (REUTERS)