2022 review: Nifty IT among worst performing indices; Wipro, MPhasis fall most

11 Photos . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 01:11 PM IST

Share Via

IT stocks had a rough stride in 2022. The upward t... moreIT stocks had a rough stride in 2022. The upward trajectory of tech stocks turned into a downward slope after the economies began to reopen this year. Wipro, LTI Mindtree and Tech Mahindra stocks fell over 40% each. Know about the performance of major IT stocks in 2022: