2022 review: Nifty IT among worst performing indices; Wipro, MPhasis fall most

11 Photos . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 01:11 PM IST Livemint

Tech stocks had run up since the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic, but the tide turned against them in 2022, especially in the second half as experts started to predict a slowdown in the US. Nifty IT has become one of the worst performing sectoral index on NSE this year. The Nifty IT Index fell 26.7% from 38,752.60 on January 3, 2022 to 28,408.30 on December 29, 2022. Several tech firms like Wipro, LTI Mindtree and Tech Mahindra witnessed more than 40% fall each in their share price in 2022. Take a look at the performance of major IT stocks in 2022: (Bloomberg)
NIFTY IT has been one of the worst performing sectoral indices in 2022, according to an NSE report dated November 30, 2022. NIFTY IT had fallen more than 10% till November. Other sectors that performed poorly during the same period were NIFTY Pharma, NIFTY Realty, NIFTY MidSmall IT & Telecom. On the other hand, NIFTY PSU Bank has remained the star performer till November, growing more than 50 %. (NSE)
Wipro: Its share value fell about 45% YTD. Its current market price stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>392.30 on BSE on Friday. The company shares touched their 52-week high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>726.70 on January 3, 2022 and 52-week low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>372.40 on October 17, 2022.  Wipro has 8.1% weight on Nifty IT. (BSE)
MPhasis: Its shares have fallen by 41.63% YTD. The company earned a net profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>333.31 crore in September quarter. Its CMP stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1975.21 on BSE on Friday. MPhasis’ shares touched the 52-week peak value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3476.60 on 3 January and 52-week low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1897.35 on 19 December. The company holds 3.92% of NIFTY IT’s share. (BSE)
Persistent Systems Limited: Its share value has fallen by 19.77% YTD and currently stood at a value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3870.80 on BSE on Friday. It earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>175.1 crore of net profit in September quarter. Its shares reached their 52-week high value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4986.85 on 3 January and touched their 52-week low value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3091.65 on 26 October. The company holds 4.92% of NIFTY IT’s share (BSE)
L&T Technology: Its share value has depleted by 35.16% YTD. Its CMP was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3689.05 on BSE on Friday. It's shares reached a 52-week high mark of Rs. 5958.10 on 1st January, 2022 and 52- week low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,923.35 on 4 July. It holds 2.46% share in Nifty IT’s share.  (BSE)
Coforge: Its stock value has depleted by 34% YTD. Its current share market price stood at Rs. 3861.30 on BSE on Friday. Its shares touched a 52-week high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6133 on 4 January and a 52-week low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32100 on 19 September. The tech firm has around 3.5% share in the Nifty IT’s share. (BSE)
TCS: Its share value has dropped by 13.83% YTD. Its CMP stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3259 on BSE on Friday. Its shares reached a 52-week high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,045.50 on 18 January and a 52-week low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2926 on 26 October. Giant tech firm holds a whopping 26.39% shares in Nifty IT’s share. (BSE)
Infosys: Its stock value has dropped by 19.75% YTD. Its CMP stood at 1508.70 on BSE on Friday. It reached its 52-week high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1953.70 on 17 January and a 52-week low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1355.50 on 26 September. It holds a maximum 27.56% share in Nifty IT’s share. (BSE)
LTI Mindtree: Its stock value dropped by 41.56% YTD. Its CMP stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4360.50 on BSE on Friday. Its share price reached a 52-week high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7595.25 on 4 January and a 52-week low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3733.25 on 26 May. The tech firm holds 5.17% of NIFTY IT share. (BSE)
HCL Tech: Its share value has depleted by 21.61 % YTD. Its CMP stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1039 on BSE on Friday. It reached a 52-week high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1359.00 on 13 January and a 52-week low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>875 on 29 August.The company holds an 8.35% share of Nifty IT’s share. (BSE)
