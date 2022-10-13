OPEN APP

2023 BMW M2 unveiled: Check in photos

7 Photos . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 02:58 PM IST Livemint
  • German luxury car brand BMW has finally unveiled the second-generation BMW M2. The vehicle features a brand new design and is offered in both – manual and automatic transmission. Changes include a revamped front end with a unique kidney-shaped grille having horizontal slats.
The 2023 BMW M2 coupe comes with a refreshed styling to be distinctive from other 2-Series lineup. (BMW)
The supercar comes with new-age kidney grille with horizontal slats.  (BMW)
This BMW gets a bold bumper, aggressive diffuser and quad exhaust pipes. (BMW)
The new BMW comes with newly designed curved display which pairs a 12.3-inch screen and a 14.9-inch display along with M-specific controls, displays and configurations. (BMW)
BMW is offering M-Carbon bucket seats as an option for the first time.  (BMW)
This car is powered by an S58 twin-turbocharged 3-litre inline six engine which chruns out 453hp of peak power and 550Nm of torque.  (BMW)
