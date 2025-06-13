Explore
Business News/ Photos / 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala: Star-studded evening celebrates a night of music and memories

2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala: Star-studded evening celebrates a night of music and memories

10 Photos . Updated: 13 Jun 2025, 01:27 PM IST Livemint

The 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame honoured legendary music creators, with Beach Boys' Mike Love inducted just a day after the passing of his iconic bandmate, Brian Wilson. 

John Oates makes a cheerful entry at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala held in New York City, U.S., on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

1/10John Oates makes a cheerful entry at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala held in New York City, U.S., on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

MRIAH poses for a picture during her arrival at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala in New York City. (REUTERS)

2/10MRIAH poses for a picture during her arrival at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala in New York City. (REUTERS)

Jimmy Jam attends the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala held in New York City on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

3/10Jimmy Jam attends the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala held in New York City on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

Andreas Carlsson poses for a picture at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala held in New York City on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

4/10Andreas Carlsson poses for a picture at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala held in New York City on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

Mike Love and John Stamos take the stage for a performance at the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

5/10Mike Love and John Stamos take the stage for a performance at the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Gracie Abrams gives a mesmerising performance during the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala in New York City, U.S., on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

6/10Gracie Abrams gives a mesmerising performance during the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala in New York City, U.S., on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

Stephen Schwartz performs during the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala in New York City on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

7/10Stephen Schwartz performs during the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala in New York City on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

Gracie Abrams receives an award at the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, held on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

8/10Gracie Abrams receives an award at the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, held on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform at the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

9/10Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform at the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Mike Love delivers a memorable performance at the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

10/10Mike Love delivers a memorable performance at the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

