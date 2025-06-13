2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala: Star-studded evening celebrates a night of music and memories

Updated: 13 Jun 2025

The 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame honoured legendary music creators, with Beach Boys' Mike Love inducted just a day after the passing of his iconic bandmate, Brian Wilson.

1/10John Oates makes a cheerful entry at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala held in New York City, U.S., on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

2/10MRIAH poses for a picture during her arrival at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala in New York City. (REUTERS)

3/10Jimmy Jam attends the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala held in New York City on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

4/10Andreas Carlsson poses for a picture at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala held in New York City on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

5/10Mike Love and John Stamos take the stage for a performance at the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

6/10Gracie Abrams gives a mesmerising performance during the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala in New York City, U.S., on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

7/10Stephen Schwartz performs during the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Gala in New York City on June 12, 2025. (REUTERS)

8/10Gracie Abrams receives an award at the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, held on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

9/10Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform at the 54th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)