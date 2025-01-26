25 years of Sabyasachi: A peek into star-studded 25th-anniversary of Bollywood-loved Sabyasachi Mukherjee's brand

11 Photos . Updated: 26 Jan 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Share Via

Sabyasachi's 25th-anniversary show was a star-studded affair. Many celebrities were captured at the event, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Deepika Padukone, Shabana Azmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Bipasha Basu.

1/11Bollywood star Deepika Padukone opened designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's special show to commemorate 25 years of his brand in Mumbai. (Instagram: Sabyasachi )

2/11The new mom Deepika stole the show in white trousers, a shirt and a trench coat. She completed her look with stunning statement jewellery. (ANI)

3/11Sonam Kapoor at 25 years of Sabyasachi at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

4/11Alia Bhatt, at 25 years of Sabyasachi at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai (Hindustan Times)

5/11Alizeh Agnihotri, while celebrating 25 years of Sabyasachi at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

6/11Sagarika Ghatge, while celebrating 25 years of Sabyasachi at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

7/11Ananya Birla, while celebrating 25 years of Sabyasachi at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

8/11Sharvari Wagh at 25 years of Sabyasachi celebration at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

9/11Siddharth along with his wife Aditi Rao Hydari sgahres light moment with Manav Angelo Kashyap (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

10/11Anand Mahindra, along with his wife, at 25 years of Sabyasachi celebration at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)