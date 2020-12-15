OPEN APP

43-year-old New York nurse first person to receive covid vaccine in US

5 Photos . Updated: 15 Dec 2020, 01:07 PM IST Staff Writer

Health care workers around the country rolled up t... more

New York nurse Sandra Lindsay became the first person in America to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, live on television, six days after Britain launched the West's vaccine campaign against Covid-19. (Bloomberg)
1/5New York nurse Sandra Lindsay became the first person in America to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, live on television, six days after Britain launched the West's vaccine campaign against Covid-19. (Bloomberg)
Healthcare worker Sandra Lindsay bumps elbows with hospital publicist Joseph Kemp after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York, US. (Bloomberg)
2/5Healthcare worker Sandra Lindsay bumps elbows with hospital publicist Joseph Kemp after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York, US. (Bloomberg)
“Relieved,” proclaimed critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay after becoming one of the first to be inoculated at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York. “I feel like healing is coming.” With a countdown of “3-2-1,” workers at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center gave initial injections to applause. (Bloomberg)
3/5“Relieved,” proclaimed critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay after becoming one of the first to be inoculated at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York. “I feel like healing is coming.” With a countdown of “3-2-1,” workers at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center gave initial injections to applause. (Bloomberg)
The nearly 3 million doses now being shipped are just a down payment on the amount needed. More of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive each week. (AP)
4/5The nearly 3 million doses now being shipped are just a down payment on the amount needed. More of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive each week. (AP)
While the U.S. hopes for enough of both vaccines together to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of the month, and 30 million more in January, there won't be enough for the average person to get a shot until spring. (Bloomberg)
5/5While the U.S. hopes for enough of both vaccines together to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of the month, and 30 million more in January, there won't be enough for the average person to get a shot until spring. (Bloomberg)
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout