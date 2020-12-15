43-year-old New York nurse first person to receive covid vaccine in US

5 Photos . Updated: 15 Dec 2020, 01:07 PM IST

Health care workers around the country rolled up their sleeves for the first COVID-19 shots Monday as hope that an all-out vaccination effort can defeat the coronavirus smacked up against the heartbreaking reality of 300,000 US deaths.

1/5New York nurse Sandra Lindsay became the first person in America to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, live on television, six days after Britain launched the West's vaccine campaign against Covid-19.

2/5Healthcare worker Sandra Lindsay bumps elbows with hospital publicist Joseph Kemp after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York, US.

3/5“Relieved,” proclaimed critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay after becoming one of the first to be inoculated at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York. “I feel like healing is coming.” With a countdown of “3-2-1,” workers at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center gave initial injections to applause.

4/5The nearly 3 million doses now being shipped are just a down payment on the amount needed. More of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive each week.