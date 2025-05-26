5 incredible optical illusions that challenge how you see the world| In Photos

Optical illusions reveal how our brains interpret visual data and fill in missing details — sometimes incorrectly. Science still cannot fully explain why certain illusions trick our perception.

1/5The café wall illusion makes straight lines between staggered dark and light blocks appear curved due to how our brains perceive contrasting colours. Named by scientist Richard Gregory after a Bristol café, the effect disappears when colours with lower contrast are used. (Pinterest )

2/5The Penrose triangle is a famous impossible object illusion that cannot exist in 3D space. Lionel Penrose popularised it in the 1950s. Dutch artist M.C. Escher famously incorporated such impossible shapes in works like Relativity and Belvedere. (Pinterest )

3/5The checker shadow illusion shows that squares A and B are the same colour, despite appearing different due to a shadow effect. Created by Edward Adelson in 1995, it highlights how our visual system interprets context to process images. (Pinterest )

4/5The Necker cube is a multistable shape that can be perceived from multiple viewpoints due to the lack of visual orientation cues. (BBC Science Focus )