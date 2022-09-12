5 interesting facts to know about the new monarch of Britain, King Charles III 5 Photos . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 09:35 AM IST Livemint After the demise of Britain's longest-serving mona... moreAfter the demise of Britain's longest-serving monarch on Saturday, King Charles III took the throne as the new monarch of England. Let's take a look on interesting incidents that have been a part of the new British King 1/5Born on November 14, 1948, Charles, before being proclaimed as the King, was the longest-serving heir to the throne. He's also the oldest person to accede to the crown. (REUTERS) 2/5Charles wanted the town to be a blend of traditional architecture and modern urban planning because he has a long history of interest in urban planning and development. So He once built a town. Poundbury is the name of the town, which is situated in Dorchester, England. 3/5He is also an accomplished painter. In fact, he is among the best-selling living painters in the UK. People Magazine reports that King Charles mainly creates watercolor landscapes, and since 1997, sales of his artwork have brought nearly USD 3 million. (REUTERS) 4/5King Charles loves farming and gardening. He farms alone and has a green thumb of his own. He even acknowledged that he communicates with the plants at his farm, according to People Magazine. He also loves the environment so much that he has a company 'Duchy Originals', which distributes food and goods produced ethically, and is an advocate of organic farming. 5/5Unlike Queen Elizabeth II or any other heir to the throne before him, he was not home-schooled. In fact, he was the first heir to the throne who earned a university degree. He attended the University of Cambridge in 1967.