5 interesting facts to know about the new monarch of Britain, King Charles III

5 Photos . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 09:35 AM IST Livemint

Born on November 14, 1948, Charles, before being proclaimed as the King, was the longest-serving heir to the throne. He's also the oldest person to accede to the crown. (REUTERS)
Charles wanted the town to be a blend of traditional architecture and modern urban planning because he has a long history of interest in urban planning and development. So He once built a town. Poundbury is the name of the town, which is situated in Dorchester, England.
He is also an accomplished painter. In fact, he is among the best-selling living painters in the UK. People Magazine reports that King Charles mainly creates watercolor landscapes, and since 1997, sales of his artwork have brought nearly USD 3 million. (REUTERS)
King Charles loves farming and gardening. He farms alone and has a green thumb of his own. He even acknowledged that he communicates with the plants at his farm, according to People Magazine. He also loves the environment so much that he has a company 'Duchy Originals', which distributes food and goods produced ethically, and is an advocate of organic farming.
Unlike Queen Elizabeth II or any other heir to the throne before him, he was not home-schooled. In fact, he was the first heir to the throne who earned a university degree. He attended the University of Cambridge in 1967.
