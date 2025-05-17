Explore
5 mind-blowing optical illusions that defy logic and make you question reality| In Photos

5 mind-blowing optical illusions that defy logic and make you question reality| In Photos

Updated: 17 May 2025, 11:34 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Optical illusions can effortlessly trick our brain by subtle changes in colour, light, or surroundings, leaving millions of people around the world in awe. 

Ludimar Hermann documented this classic optical illusion in 1870, known as the Hermann grid illusion. As you scan the image, you will find faint black dots appearing between the squares, only to vanish when you try to focus on them. (Pinterest )

1/5Ludimar Hermann documented this classic optical illusion in 1870, known as the Hermann grid illusion. As you scan the image, you will find faint black dots appearing between the squares, only to vanish when you try to focus on them. (Pinterest )

The spinning vortex optical illusion is a physiological illusion, created by overstimulating the brain’s senses with excessive colour, light, movement, or dimensions. It might seem like it’s spinning, but it’s actually a completely static image. (Pinterest )

2/5The spinning vortex optical illusion is a physiological illusion, created by overstimulating the brain’s senses with excessive colour, light, movement, or dimensions. It might seem like it’s spinning, but it’s actually a completely static image. (Pinterest )

The expanding black hole optical illusion appears to show the centre of the black hole expanding, but in reality, the image is completely still. The brain is trying to predict what comes next.  (Pinterest )

3/5The expanding black hole optical illusion appears to show the centre of the black hole expanding, but in reality, the image is completely still. The brain is trying to predict what comes next.  (Pinterest )

Artist Bev Doolittle's classic equine-themed illusion has been puzzling viewers since the 1970s. The optical illusion drawing asks a seemingly simple question: how many horses can you see in the painting? (Creative Bloq )

4/5Artist Bev Doolittle's classic equine-themed illusion has been puzzling viewers since the 1970s. The optical illusion drawing asks a seemingly simple question: how many horses can you see in the painting? (Creative Bloq )

Super Mario optical illusion is a mind-twisting Mario illusion where it’s tough to determine whether the object is moving up or down.  (Creative Bloq)

5/5Super Mario optical illusion is a mind-twisting Mario illusion where it’s tough to determine whether the object is moving up or down.  (Creative Bloq)

