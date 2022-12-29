5 much awaited luxury vehicles lined up for 2023 6 Photos . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 05:32 PM IST Livemint The Ferrari Purosangue is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine capable of producing 715 hp and 715 Nm of torque. The Rolls-Royce Spectre, the company's first all electric supercar offers maximum power of 577 hp and 900 Nm of peak torque. 1/6The Rolls-Royce Spectre, the company's first all electric supercar offers maximum power of 577 hp and 900 Nm of peak torque. 2/6The Mercedes-Benz gets a 90.6 kWh battery pack and claims to offer 600 kms per charge. 3/6The Tesla Cybertruck could debut as a pick-up truck but claimed to have the performance of a supercar. 4/6Ferrari Purosangue is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine capable of producing 715 hp and 715 Nm of torque. 5/6The Audi A6 e-tron is on track for a debut in 2023. The EV will be based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture and is likely to produce 470 hp and 800 Nm of torque.