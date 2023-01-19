5 new features that are coming to WhatsApp soon

OPEN APP
5 Photos . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 06:42 PM IST Livemint
  • Meta-owned WhatsApp keeps bringing new features to enhance user experience on the app. According to WaBetaInfo, the messaging platform is working on a host of new features. Take a look
WhatsApp may bring the ability to share voice notes as status updates.
WhatsApp may add two new shortcuts to block contacts via chat list and notification.
WhatsApp is working to add a new ability allowing users to report status updates.
With the kept message feature, WhatsApp users can choose to ‘un-keep’ the disappearing message at any time.
WhatsApp may allow users to search messages by date.
