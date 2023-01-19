Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / 5 new features that are coming to WhatsApp soon

5 new features that are coming to WhatsApp soon

5 Photos . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 06:42 PM IST Livemint

  • Meta-owned WhatsApp keeps bringing new features to enhance user experience on the app. According to WaBetaInfo, the messaging platform is working on a host of new features. Take a look

1/5WhatsApp may bring the ability to share voice notes as status updates.
2/5WhatsApp may add two new shortcuts to block contacts via chat list and notification.
3/5WhatsApp is working to add a new ability allowing users to report status updates.
4/5With the kept message feature, WhatsApp users can choose to ‘un-keep’ the disappearing message at any time.
5/5WhatsApp may allow users to search messages by date.