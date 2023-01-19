5 new features that are coming to WhatsApp soon 5 Photos . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 06:42 PM IST Livemint Meta-owned WhatsApp keeps bringing new features to enhance user experience on the app. According to WaBetaInfo, the messaging platform is working on a host of new features. Take a look 1/5WhatsApp may bring the ability to share voice notes as status updates. 2/5WhatsApp may add two new shortcuts to block contacts via chat list and notification. 3/5WhatsApp is working to add a new ability allowing users to report status updates. 4/5With the kept message feature, WhatsApp users can choose to ‘un-keep’ the disappearing message at any time. 5/5WhatsApp may allow users to search messages by date.