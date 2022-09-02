5 stocks to trade ex-bonus this month in pics 5 Photos . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 06:55 AM IST Livemint A positional long term investor earns from bonus s... moreA positional long term investor earns from bonus share issue. This is done by the listed companies aimed at sharing income with the shareholders. So, a long term stock market investor eagerly waits for the quarterly results of the such companies, providing bonus share 1/5GAIL (India) Ltd: The board of directors of this Maharatna company has approved and declared 1:2 bonus shares for its shareholders. The state-owned company's board has fixed 7th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue that means the stock will trade ex-bonus on 6th September 2022. 2/5Jyoti Resins and Adhesives: The board of directors of this small-cap company has approved and declared 2:1 bonus shares for its shareholders. The small-cap company has fixed 9th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issuance. 3/5Ruby Mills: The company board has announced 1:1 bonus shares for its shareholders and the board of directors has fixed 23rd September 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. This means, the small-cap stock will trade ex-bonus on 22nd September 2022. 4/5Ram Ratna Wires: The board of directors of the company has declared 1:1 bonus shares and it has fixed 29th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue. This means the stock will trade ex-bonus on 28th September 2022. 5/5Pondy Oxides and Chemicals: The board of directors of the chemical company has approved and declared 1:1 bonus shares and it has fixed 29th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue. This means the stock will trade ex-bonus on 28th September 2022.