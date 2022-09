5 stocks to trade ex-bonus this month in pics

5 Photos . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 06:55 AM IST

A positional long term investor earns from bonus share issue. This is done by the listed companies aimed at sharing income with the shareholders. So, a long term stock market investor eagerly waits for the quarterly results of the such companies, providing bonus share

1/5GAIL (India) Ltd: The board of directors of this Maharatna company has approved and declared 1:2 bonus shares for its shareholders. The state-owned company's board has fixed 7th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue that means the stock will trade ex-bonus on 6th September 2022.

2/5Jyoti Resins and Adhesives: The board of directors of this small-cap company has approved and declared 2:1 bonus shares for its shareholders. The small-cap company has fixed 9th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issuance.

3/5Ruby Mills: The company board has announced 1:1 bonus shares for its shareholders and the board of directors has fixed 23rd September 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. This means, the small-cap stock will trade ex-bonus on 22nd September 2022.

4/5Ram Ratna Wires: The board of directors of the company has declared 1:1 bonus shares and it has fixed 29th September 2022 as record date for bonus share issue. This means the stock will trade ex-bonus on 28th September 2022.