Updated: 04 Apr 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Studio Ghibli is known for its hand-drawn, intricately detailed artistry, offering some of the finest anime ever made. Hayao Miyazaki's stunning work redefines immersive animation, transporting viewers to the world of imagination.

1/5Spirited Away portrays Hayao Miyazaki’s iconic artistry in a mesmerising story, blending light, magic, mystery, and monsters, which made Studio Ghibli a global sensation. (X)

2/5My Neighbor Totoro is Hayao Miyazaki’s beloved classic of two young sisters who discover and befriend gentle spirit-creatures near their new countryside home. (X)

3/5Princess Mononoke is one of Studio Ghibli’s most iconic films. This sweeping tale brought to life the hand-drawn animation of a fierce forest princess who rises to defend her land and people from the destructive advance of industry. (X)

4/5Written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure portraying the tale of a courageous Princess Nausicaä as she navigates a world devastated by a war that occurred a thousand years earlier. The film is significant as it was released before the official founding of Studio Ghibli. Miyazaki’s groundbreaking work cemented it as one of the finest science fiction films ever. (X)