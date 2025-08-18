50 years of Sholay: Lesser-known trivia about the film that redefined Indian cinema | In pics

5 Photos . Updated: 18 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay (1975) marks its 50th anniversary — here are some casting secrets and fascinating facts that have helped cement its status as a timeless classic.

1/5Sanjeev Kumar was reportedly eager to portray Gabbar in Sholay, even offering to blacken his teeth and shave his head to convince director Ramesh Sippy — but he ultimately ended up playing the role of Thakur. (YOUTUBE )

2/5After hearing the final script, Dharmendra expressed interest in playing Thakur, knowing that both Thakur and Gabbar were pivotal roles. However, Ramesh Sippy smartly persuaded him to stick with Veeru’s character by pointing out that if the roles were switched, it would be Sanjeev Kumar (as Veeru) who ends up with Hema Malini in the story — and since Dharmendra and Hema’s real-life romance had just begun (and Sanjeev had once proposed to her), Dharmendra agreed to play Veeru. (X)

3/5Dilip Kumar was originally offered the role of Thakur Baldev Singh, but it was ultimately played by Sanjeev Kumar. (X)

4/5Actor Amjad Khan was nearly removed from the project after scriptwriter Javed Akhtar felt his voice wasn’t strong enough for the role of Gabbar Singh. (X)