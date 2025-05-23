Explore
Active Stocks
Fri May 23 2025 15:57:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.90 1.02%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 436.30 2.39%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 718.15 0.06%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 793.35 1.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 298.05 2.42%
Business News/ Photos / 6 mind-bending and tricky optical illusions for curious kids| In Photos

6 mind-bending and tricky optical illusions for curious kids| In Photos

6 Photos . Updated: 23 May 2025, 05:30 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta

These optical illusions for kids use colour, light, images, and patterns to trick the brain into seeing objects differently than they actually are.

When you look at this image, what colours do you see on the left and right hearts? Surprisingly, both hearts are actually the same colour — it is the differently colored lines overlaying them that create the illusion of variation. (Pinterest )

1/6When you look at this image, what colours do you see on the left and right hearts? Surprisingly, both hearts are actually the same colour — it is the differently colored lines overlaying them that create the illusion of variation. (Pinterest )

Scroll this picture up and down, and the squares appear to shift due to the alternating light and dark patterns that create the illusion of movement. (Pinterest )

2/6Scroll this picture up and down, and the squares appear to shift due to the alternating light and dark patterns that create the illusion of movement. (Pinterest )

What number do you spot inside the circle? Most people see the number 74, but those with red-green colour blindness will see 21, and individuals with total colour blindness may not see any number at all. (Pinterest )

3/6What number do you spot inside the circle? Most people see the number 74, but those with red-green colour blindness will see 21, and individuals with total colour blindness may not see any number at all. (Pinterest )

Simply focus intently on this light bulb for 25 seconds. Then quickly shift your gaze to a white wall or a blank sheet of paper. You will likely see a glowing image of the light bulb.  (Pinterest )

4/6Simply focus intently on this light bulb for 25 seconds. Then quickly shift your gaze to a white wall or a blank sheet of paper. You will likely see a glowing image of the light bulb.  (Pinterest )

Some viewers perceive a young woman looking away, while others see the side profile of an elderly woman. It’s nearly impossible to see both images simultaneously.  (Pinterest )

5/6Some viewers perceive a young woman looking away, while others see the side profile of an elderly woman. It’s nearly impossible to see both images simultaneously.  (Pinterest )

Timing is everything. This captured moment of a dancing dog while a man is engrossed in his morning news is an optical illusion.  (Pinterest )

6/6Timing is everything. This captured moment of a dancing dog while a man is engrossed in his morning news is an optical illusion.  (Pinterest )

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue