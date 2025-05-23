6 mind-bending and tricky optical illusions for curious kids| In Photos

These optical illusions for kids use colour, light, images, and patterns to trick the brain into seeing objects differently than they actually are.

1/6When you look at this image, what colours do you see on the left and right hearts? Surprisingly, both hearts are actually the same colour — it is the differently colored lines overlaying them that create the illusion of variation. (Pinterest )

2/6Scroll this picture up and down, and the squares appear to shift due to the alternating light and dark patterns that create the illusion of movement. (Pinterest )

3/6What number do you spot inside the circle? Most people see the number 74, but those with red-green colour blindness will see 21, and individuals with total colour blindness may not see any number at all. (Pinterest )

4/6Simply focus intently on this light bulb for 25 seconds. Then quickly shift your gaze to a white wall or a blank sheet of paper. You will likely see a glowing image of the light bulb. (Pinterest )

5/6Some viewers perceive a young woman looking away, while others see the side profile of an elderly woman. It’s nearly impossible to see both images simultaneously. (Pinterest )