6 ways to fix mobile data issues on your smartphone

6 Photos . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 04:55 PM IST Livemint
  • Staying connected to the internet is one of the necessities, especially when you are away from home or traveling. We often find ourselves struggling with poor data speed. Here are five ways you can try to fix mobile data issues on your smartphone
Switch on airplane mode and then turn it off
Trying restarting your mobile phone
If you have two SIMs, use primary SIM in the SIM card slot 1
Set your phone to automatic network selection
Keep your smartphone updated to the latest software version
Disable data limit that you may have set on your phone
