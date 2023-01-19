6 ways to fix mobile data issues on your smartphone 6 Photos . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 04:55 PM IST Livemint Staying connected to the internet is one of the necessities, especially when you are away from home or traveling. We often find ourselves struggling with poor data speed. Here are five ways you can try to fix mobile data issues on your smartphone 1/6Switch on airplane mode and then turn it off 2/6Trying restarting your mobile phone 3/6If you have two SIMs, use primary SIM in the SIM card slot 1 4/6Set your phone to automatic network selection 5/6Keep your smartphone updated to the latest software version 6/6Disable data limit that you may have set on your phone